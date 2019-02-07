Okowa redeems N2m Pledge to campaign ground baby

By Jeremiah Urowayino

DELTA State Governor,Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has redeemed the pledge of N2 million made to the baby delivered at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign rally at Isiokolo, Ethiope east Local Government area of the state.

Redeeming the pledge on Thursday when the baby who was named after him, Ifeanyi was presented to him at Government House, Asaba, the governor thanked God for the gift of the baby and the availability of medical experts at the campaign rally which ensured that professionals attended to the mother of the baby, Mrs. Odiri Imuere during the unexpected labour.

“We thank God for the gift of life; the child is also a lucky child,” the governor said, adding, “God has a reason for everything because what we witnessed on that day was unique.”

He continued, “we thank God too that we had medical services at the campaign ground.”

left; Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Mr. Benjamin Imuere and his wife, Mrs. Odiri, during Governor Okowa’s Fulfillment he Mead to the Couples who gave Birth to a Baby Girl, at PDP Governorship Campaign in Isokolo.

“We congratulate the family for the newborn child and plead that the fund should be managed to the benefit of the baby without such affecting the family,” Governor Okowa stated at the brief but, impressive ceremony.

He emphasised, “the money should be able to yield interest.”

Chairman of Ethiope East local government Council, Chief Faith Majemite, introduced the baby and her parents to the governor, observing that Governor Okowa is known for keeping to his promises.

Father of the baby, Mr. Benjamin Imuere, disclosed that the baby named Ifeanyi Victory Imuere has brought a new Vista of life for the family, noting that Governor Okowa is a blessing to his family and to Delta State.

He thanked God for guiding the governor to ensuring good governance in the state.

Some of those who witnessed the event were the Chairman of PDP Campaign Council, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, among others.

It would be recalled that little Miss Ifeanyi Imuere was delivered during the PDP Campaign rally at Isiokolo, Ethiope East local government area and Governor Okowa on the spot, announced a donation of the sum of N2 million for the parents of the baby to open a bank account for her.