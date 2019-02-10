Okowa praised over the take-over of cottage hospitals

Executive Chairman of Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, Comrade Jude Ebitimi Ukori, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the take-over of the cottage hospitals at Oporoza and Tsekelewu in Warri South West and Warri North Local Government Areas of Delta State.

Ukori, who spoke with journalists in his office along Airport Road in Effurun, expressed optimism that if voted into office again, Okowa will do more than expected.

According to him, the take-over of the hospitals is an indication that the governor has the riverine people at heart.

“I appeal to the electorate in Warri South West and Warri North Local Government Areas to vote en mass for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa because he means well for Deltans”.