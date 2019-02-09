Okowa has broken jinx of underdevelopment in Delta- Kpokpogri

A rights activist, Comrade Prince Kpokpogri, yesterday, said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has broken the jinx of underdevelopment in Delta.

Kpokpogri, who said this while fielding questions from journalists, noted that the level of development that has rocked the state since Okowa came on board was a testament.

He said, inter-alia : “ There is no local government in the state that is not experiencing one form of development or the other. Over 296 roads have been constructed in all parts of the state and still counting.

Okowa rejoices with Osinbajo for surviving helicopter crash

“ Apart from road construction which is a key aspect of social amenities to the people, he has renovated schools and provided books to aid learning and research, built markets among others. The areas he has touched are key to human existence.”

He averred that the state is flourishing under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that Deltans needed to support him in order to experience more dividends of democracy.

While describing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a blessing to Delta and an epitome of transparency, the rights activist stated: “ He is transparent and accountable. Recall that when he came on board, there was economic down turn and when our allocation increased he made it clear to Deltans.

He called on Deltan to rally round Governor Okowa by voting massively for his re-election to enable him do more for Delta.