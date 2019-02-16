Okowa condemns killing of aide, Ngozi Ijei

Urges Deltans to maintain existing peace

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has condemned in strong terms the killing of his aide, Lawrence Ngozi Ijei by suspected assailants on Friday.

Governor Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu on Saturday in Asaba said the Governor was deeply saddened by the untimely death of his aide who was killed by yet to be identified gunmen in Uvwie local government area of the state.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the death of Mr. Lawrence Ngozi Ijei, who was my aide until his untimely demise. I condole with his wife and family and urge security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incidence with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We have alerted the security agencies of some disturbing security situation in parts of the state and wonder what they are doing because this information has been available to them”.

“We urge Deltans to remain peaceful and maintain the existing peace we have built in the last three and half years,” he added.

Governor Okowa called on the security agencies to dig deep into the unfortunate incident with a view to apprehending those behind the action.