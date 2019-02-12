Okowa commissions road projects in Ndokwa

SIX different road projects were on Tuesday commissioned in Ndokwa East local government area of Delta State by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who repeatedly assured the people of his administration’s commitment to construct more roads in the next four years.

The governor commissioned roads at Iselegu, Ushie and Beneku amidst thunderous ovation by the excited members of the communities who came out in their large numbers to appreciate him.

Governor Okowa observed that his administration was able to construct the roads because of the peaceful nature of the people, stating, “our business as a state government is to link communities by roads to boost the general economy of our people.”

“Our priority is to continue with the road construction to link other communities; the people of Ndokwa East for several years have been very good host to oil companies; we are concerned as a government about issues that affects oil producing communities, you have been using the pontoon to cross the Ase Creek but, we are taking a bold step to construct a bridge across the Ase Creek, the contract has been awarded because the project is dear to my heart,” the governor disclosed, adding, “we make promises for what we know we can do and I must appreciate you (the people of Ndokwa East) for ensuring that the activities of the oil companies are not interrupted because, with such, as a state, we get our own benefits of the oil companies working without interruption.”

Governor Okowa who was joined in the commissioning exercise by former Governor James Ibori and the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, urged the people to vote for all the candidates of the PDP in the Presidential and National Assembly elections which will take place this Saturday and also, vote for the candidates of the PDP in Governorship and state House of Assembly elections billed for March 2.

“We have to vote for candidates of the PDP all the way; In the first election which is coming up this Saturday, we have to make a mark with unprecedented number of votes for the PDP because, equity demands that Delta North will do its two terms of eight years; we should work hard and ensure that everybody comes out to cast their votes on the days of the elections,” the governor stated while thanking Chief Godwill Obielum and other leaders of the party in the area for the supportive roles they are playing in his administration.

Comrade Uche Abuanekwu in an address on behalf of Iselegu people, said, “we thank the performing Governor for all he has done for the entire people of Ndokwa East and Iselegu in particular, especially the construction of Iselegu entrance road and the upgrading of our schools both primary and secondary are now wearing a new look; we want to assure you, our dear Governor that all our votes are for you and all the PDP candidates, come February 16 and March 2, 2019 elections.”

At Ushie, the President-General of the community, Hon. Samson Nwose in an address thanked Governor Okowa for constructing the Ushie township roads assuring him of the continual support of the people of the community till 2023.

Chief Odalonu Otuya had on behalf on the people of Beneku, described Governor Okowa as a blessing to Deltans and assured him of the votes of the people for candidates of the PDP.

Chairman of the local government council, Hon. Juan Guvnor thanked Governor Okowa for his administration’s commitment to the spreading of democratic dividends to the people.

Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development, Hon. Chika Ossai stated that Deltans will reciprocate the good works of the governor by voting for all the candidates of the PDP in the general elections.

Governor Okowa also, attended the empowerment programme of the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi at Beneku who used the event to drum up support for Governor Okowa and all the candidates of the PDP.