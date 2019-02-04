Okowa bags Silverbird Man of the year award

…urges INEC to conduct credible polls

By Festus Ahon

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has bagged Silverbird Man of the year 2018 award, as he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to organise a credible and acceptable general election.

Dedicating the award to Deltans for their peaceful dispositions and cooperation with his administration at the ceremony held in Lagos, Okowa said: “First, I must give thanks to God who gave me life and I want to thank all Deltans, who supported me and made my administration to succeed.

“I know the best politics is to connect with the people and through partnership with Deltans, we are working, we are able to build the peace and today, Delta State is the highest in oil production because, our people are peaceful.

“We are building roads and schools, health insurance policy is on but, beyond these, the greatest of them all is the peace we have achieved.”

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who presented the award to Governor Okowa on behalf of Silverbird Group, urged Nigerians to vote for him as President.

Saying he would empower Nigerians, invest in education and create jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths, Atiku congratulated Governor Okowa for the award.

Chairman of the occasion who is the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, thanked Silverbird Group for organising the ceremony, noting that it has given Nigerians hope that their efforts towards building a better country would be recognised.

Chief Executive Officer of Silverbird Group, organisers of the award ceremony, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce described Governor Okowa as a thorough man who has made the world to know that credible elections can be organised in Nigeria through the transparent and credible organisation of the PDP convention of which he (Governor Okowa) was the Chairman of the organising committee.