Okebukola says days of missing results, plagiarising of assignments over

…as Edo Varsity launches Learning Management System

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

EDO University Iyamho (EUI) made history when it became the first university in West Africa to introduce the Learning Management System (LMS), an innovation that enables lecturers to impact knowledge into students in a simple way.

Guest speaker at the occasion to launch the scheme, Prof Peter Okebukola, a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and renowned scholar, in his address, defined LSM “as a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting and delivering of educational courses”.

Okebukola pointed out that LSM includes a variety of functionality such as rubrics, teachers and instructor facilitated learning and discussion board.

According to him, LSM can promote academic excellence and enrichment of learner experience, efficiency in processing results, showcasing of the quality of academic programme delivery of the university to a global education community, elevated ranking of the university in global league tables, fostering of opportunities for international networking and improving the digital of staff and students.

He stated that LSM, when properly set up, will ensure that the days of missing results and plagiarising of assignments are over. “They are able to go through the videos of their lectures and interact more meaningfully with themselves and course lecturers. Their CGPAs will significantly improve over the previous sets who did not have the benefit of the Canvas LSM”, he said.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who was represented on the occasion, lauded EUI for the innovation.

In his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. E.O Aluyor, said in this era of computer based technology in the manipulation of all human endeavours, it is proper that students should be well equipped in computer based learning leading to the acquisition of skills that will make them employable in the labour market and entrepreneurs on graduation from the university

He said that LSM was in use all over the world, adding that the best universities in the United States and the United Kingdom such as Harvard University, University of Washington, University of Texas, Stanford University, Yale University and Sunderland University among others employ CANVAS LSM in delivering lectures and management of students.

Goodwill messages were also received from a Professor Emeritus and Chairman of council of the University, Prof Thomas Audu and the Edo State government during the launching of the LSM.