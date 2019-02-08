Ohaneze group apologises to Buhari

.Says President’ll win in South East

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A factional group of Ohaneze Ndigbo led by the Secretary-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, Uche Okwukwu, on Friday apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari for the announced endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 elections by the main body.

The group also told the President not to lose any sleep in the South East for the February 16 presidential election, assuring that in a free, fair and credible election he (Buhari) will win the majority of the votes cast in the zone.

Recall that after the endorsement of the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by the Chief John Nnia Nwodo-led Ohaneze Ndigbo on the day President Buhari visited Anambra and Enugu states for his campaign rally, the Secretary-General opposed the endorsement and later announced that President Buhari had been adopted as the Presidential candidate of Ohaneze.

This development attracted expulsion of the Secretary-General by the Nnia Nwodo leadership, but in a bid to fight back, Okwukwu also announced that the President General, Nwodo had been expelled and that a probe commit was set up to investigate him (Nwodo).

In a courtesy visit to President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja, Okwukwu apologised to President Buhari over whatever the said adoption of Atiku would have caused him and assured the President that the Ohaneze and the South East were solidly behind him.

In the address he read at the visit, Okwukwu said: “Your Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, we are highly pleased meeting with you today. As you can see with us are different Igbo groups, and based on that we want to apologise to you, Mr President, on behalf of Ndigbo for the utterances and speeches credited to Chief John Nnia Nwodo, the suspended President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Those utterances were his personal views and opinion and do not reflect the views and opinion of Ndigbo in Nigeria, today.

“Mr President, just for your information, Ohanaeze Ndigbo have set up a nine-man panel to probe and investigate the suspended President General for his gross misconduct and violations of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution 2015 and make necessary recommendations.

“Mr President Sir, today we make bold to identify with you and your achievements so far as it concerns Ndigbo, infrastructural development, among many others, which have eased the challenges of doing business.

“We want to thank you for your love for the Igbos. Mr President, our visit today is to declare our stand, knowing fully well that your second tenure in office will bring Igbos closer to their desire in producing an Igbo President in Nigeria.

“Based on that, the Igbos are fully with you and our votes will reflect it on the 16th of February 2019, because the Igbos wherever they are will vote for you massively.”

Continuing, he said, “Your Excellency, let me use this opportunity to send a strong warning to those who think they can manipulate the votes in Igboland. We will resist any manipulation or rigging of votes and we call on all security agencies and INEC not to cave in or allow any form of electoral malpractices because we know with a free and fair contest, Your Excellency will win a greater majority of the votes in Igboland.

“Furthermore, let me thank you for your fight against corruption. It is yielding the result, thereby shaping the future of Nigeria positively. Mr President Sir, do not give up and let there be no sacred cow.

“Your victory is certain and we congratulate you in advance. We pray God to grant you more wisdom, strength, courage and good health as you take Nigeria to the next level.”

Also speaking, leader of Ndigbo in the 19 Northern states, Chief Chi Nwogu said that they came to tell the president that Ndigbo in the 19 northern states and Abuja were with him and will support him in the forthcoming elections.

On his part, former Chairman of the World Igbo Congress, Kalu Kalu Diogu, said he was attracted by the performance and focus of the president especially on the economy, security and fight against corruption and assured the president that he would win more votes in 2019 than what he had in 2015.

Part of the delegation included the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige who was the arrow-head of the visit, the Vice Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu and members of World Igbo Union.