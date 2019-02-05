Ohanaeze plans nationwide tour to mobilise Ndigbo for voting

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—OHANAEZE Ndigbo has issued notice of tour across states in the country to mobilise people of Igbo ethnic group to participate in this year’s general elections.

NOA warns against vote buying

Deputy Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Mr. Chuks Ibegbu made the disclosure, yesterday, in a statement issued in Enugu.

Ibegbu also disclosed that Ohanaeze frowns at the infiltration of foreigners into the country with the hope of participating in the elections.

He said: “Ohanaeze warns against foreigners voting in the forthcoming elections. Citizens of Niger, Chad, Cameroun, Mali and other African neigbouring countries that have been infiltrating Nigeria of recent should desist from their interference in Nigeria territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“INEC, security agents and other persons concerned with the election should please keep to the rules or have themselves to blame if things go awry,” he warned.

Ibegbu noted that Ohanaeze will be sending monitors and mobilisers all over the country to ensure that Igbos exercise their franchise where ever they reside.

“The reason for all these is that the 2019 election will either make or mar Nigeria,” Ibegbu stated.