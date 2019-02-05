Ohanaeze Chieftain alleges Nwodo’s tenure has expired

…We have four years not two— President General

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- A Chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Richard Ozobu has alleged that the tenure of the present National Executive Council, NEC, of Ohanaeze Ndigbo elapsed in December 2018.

He therefore called for dissolution of the Chief Nnia Nwodo-led leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and for urgent convocation of an electoral committee to conduct election for a new set of Ohanaeze leadership.

Ozobu said that his call was based on the constitution of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization which he claimed stipulates that the tenure of executive organ of the group was for two years.

He said that even though there was a 2008 revised constitution of the group, which it’s only significant difference was the insertion of an extended tenure to four years, the revised constitution was not signed and was never put in use.

He recalled that the issue arose during the immediate past administration of Chief Gary Igarawiey leadership but was not resolved in accepting four years tenure.

Ozobu who was nominated by the dissenting secretary General of Ohanaeze, Uche Okwukwu, as the chairman of disciplinary committee, also accused Nwodo of endorsing the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar without the endorsement passing through the Ohanaeze general assembly.

President General of the parent Igbo body, Nnia Nwodo, however said the Ohanaeze leadership tenure was four years, noting also that the Atiku endorsement passed through NEC with 20 members voting in favour of the decision, while only one person disagreed.

In an interview with newsmen, yesterday, Ozobu said: “The constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo provides for two years which elapsed by December last year. The decision of Imeobi is not substantive until two-third majority of the General Assembly approves it.

“The last administration of Ohanaeze had to go to Imo state where Ralph Obioha and Governor Rochas Okoraocha among others told them it was two years. The reason why we have constitution is to make the union predictable.

“Nwodo should have waited for the endorsement to pass through the general assembly which is usually summoned the next day after Imeobi. The general assembly is usually attended by delegates of about 300 persons from the seven Igbo-speaking states that make up Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“At the cradle of Ohanaeze when Prof Ben Nwabueze and Justice Eze Ozobu where in charge, Ohanaeze never endorsed any candidate because it is an umbrella body. Decisions of Imeobi are mere proposals. I didn’t know that Nwodo was still in office until these developments.”