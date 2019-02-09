Ogun Waterside monarchs pledge support to Kashamu

Ahead of the March 2 governorship election, traditional rulers in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State have pledged their support for the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

They gave the assurance at the weekend when Kashamu led members of his campaign team and party leaders on a consultative visit to the local government area.

Kashamu spoke of his plans to open up the Ogun Waterside and connect it with Lagos State so as to boost its economic potentials since the area is rich in natural resources.

He informed the traditional rulers that he would never tamper with local government allocations if elected as governor.

This, he reckoned, would guarantee better treatment for the traditional institutions and engender grassroots development.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of the Ogun Waterside Traditional Rulers-in-Council and the Ojotumoro of Abigi, His Royal Highness, Oba Segun Ogunye, said the Kashamu-for-Governor project was a done deal.

He said it was “payback time” for Kashamu whom, he said, had been using his personal resources to put smile on the faces of the people.

Ogun Waterside, which he described as the “Niger Delta of Ogun State”, had been neglected over the years but expressed the hope that with Kashamu as governor, the area would experience a new lease of life.

Oba Ogunye requested for infrastructural development as well as the setting up of a tertiary institution in Ogun Waterside so as to open up the area.

The seven traditional rulers on hand gave their blessings and prayed for Kashamu’s success at the poll.

The monarchs included the Elefire of Efire, His Royal Highness, Oba Musa Adeniji; the Lemuwa of Ode-Omi, His Royal Highness, Oba Adenuga; the Alarige of Ibiade, His Royal Highness, Oba Bola Raimi; the Oloni of Oni, His Royal Highness, Oba Abdulfatai Odukoya; the Onirokun of Irokun, His Royal Highness, Oba Busari Buhari and the Elero of Itebumanuwa, His Royal Highness, Oba Adetutu Manuwa