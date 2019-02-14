Ogun Guber candidates sign pact with Muslims on hijab, return of schools

By Daud Olatunji

Four governorship candidates in Ogun State have reached agreement with the Muslim community to respect Muslim’s rights to religion including the use of hijab in public schools, non-return of schools and involvement of the community in governance of the state.

The governorship candidates who gave the pledge at the Muslim community interactive session with candidates in Abeokuta included Mr Ridwan Oduneye of the Peoples’ Party of Nigeria, PPN; Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka of the African Democratic Congress, ADC; Hon. Dimeji Bankole of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, and Mr Oluseyi Gabriel Olufade of the Alliance for Democracy, AD.

All the governorship candidates promised to immediately put mechanism in place to bring to fruition the promises made during the interactive session if elected as the governor of Ogun State.

Governorship candidate of ADC, Isiaka promised to hold education summit within the first 30 days of his administration where all stakeholders would take critical decisions about further education directive of his administration.

When asked to respond to issue of return of public schools, Isiaka emphasised that he will never hand over government property to private hands.

On his part, the governorship candidate of ADP, Bankole said that he did not see any reason students should be denied the use of hijab.

The governorship candidate of PPN promised not to return public schools to the missionaries with assurance that the use of hijab will be allowed in public schools if elected as the governor of the state. The governorship candidate of AD, Mr Oluseyi Gabriel Olufade wondered why students would not be allowed to choose to dress modestly as sanctioned by their faith.