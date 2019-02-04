Ogoni monarchs to UNEP: Ensure we benefit from clean-up

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Royal fathers in Ogoni land, Rivers State, have pleaded with United Nations Environmental Programme, UNEP, to ensure that the implementation of the report it did on the oil devastated environment of Ogoni was for the benefits people of the area.

This is just as UNEP representative, Mr Mike Cowing, announced that the programme would bring in team of water and soil sediment scientists and public health specialists to complement and supplement the expertise already in Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP.

The Ogoni chiefs, who spoke, weekend, when HYPREP led the team of UNEP representatives to the area following the commencement of the remediation, visited the Chairman, Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, HRM King Godwin Gininwa, at his home in Korokoro, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking, Gininwa commended UNEP for the assessment in Ogoniland, noting that the report alone had solved the problem between communities and oil companies in the area..

The Royal father, who thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the Ogoni clean-up, enjoined the youths of Ogoni to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the exercise, adding that they would be the major beneficiaries of the clean-up.

He said: “I will appeal to UNEP that in the process of implementing the report, they should ensure Ogoni people benefit from it.

“The United Nations had always stood by the people of Ogoni, even all through the Ogoni struggle. Therefore, the benefits of the clean-up should not be a matter of APC and PDP, but should benefit everybody.”

Meanwhile, the UNEP, has announced that it would set up an office in Port Harcourt, to monitor the progress of the clean up.

Cowing noted that the office will be set up in March and manned by both nationals and international staff, adding that UNEP will partner and train HYPREP staff for a period of 12months both in Nigeria and in Europe.

“We will supervise, train and monitor the clean-up to enable the implementation of the report to the letter. Wherever there is a need, UNEP will assist HYPREP.”

However, Project Coordinator, HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil, while reiterating the Federal Government’s commitment to the clean-up, said the second coming of UNEP into the project would ensure that all what they recommended are successfully implemented.