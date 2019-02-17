Ogboru’s bid will fail as in previous five attempts — Aribogha, Ijaw leader

By Emma Amaize, South-South Editor

IJAW opinion leader and political analyst, Dr. Clarkson Aribogha, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate for Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, aka People’s General, failed in his five earlier attempts to make it to the Government House Asaba because he took flawed steps.

Aribogha, who confirmed the claim of a former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, that political leaders of the state agreed on rotation of governorship among the three senatorial districts, said that Ogboru was about taking the same wrong steps again and advised him to withdraw from the race to allow the northern senatorial district (Anioma) complete its two tenure of eight years.

He said in Warri, “My candid advice to Chief Ogboru is that he should withdraw from the race and embark on internal reconciliatory moves with his fellow party members, who he has offended. He should be doing internal reconciliatory moves so that by the time it comes to the turn of Urhobos after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s second tenure, he will be surprised that his people (Urhobo) will pick him as their man and he will get the governorship on a platter of gold.

“Unfortunately, he is always taking wrong steps, hence he always fails. No doubt he may have stepped on a lot of toes, and the only way out now is to embark on reconciliatory movement, but not the way he is going about getting the governorship position. This is a draconian step he is taking; it is a dangerous trend; he cannot get the governorship by hook or crook.

“He should correct his mistakes before any other thing so that he will not fall again. A good fighter must conduct good reaction, because if he fights and runs away, he will surely live to fight another day. In retrospect, a lot of persons have died; maimed for life and many others have become poor for fighting for Ogboru since he started contesting the governorship election”.

According to him, Chief James Ibori, from Delta Central (Urhobo), came in as governor for eight years, after which Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, from Delta South (Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko), came on board for two tenures of eight years and now it is the turn of Delta North that produced Okowa, the incumbent governor, who is almost finishing his first tenure.

Anioma should complete two tenures

“What we are saying is that Okowa from Delta North should be allowed to complete his second tenure of eight years for peace to reign. For record purpose, nobody has accused Governor Okowa of mismanaging the state’s funds and, nobody has also accused him of non-performance”, the Ijaw leader said.

“Based on this fact, I plead passionately with APC’s Chief Great Ogboru and other Deltans to allow Okowa complete his second tenure like other past governors from Delta Central and South who did their two tenures without hitch.

“I am not talking on party level; rather, I do not want this workable system to be truncated by selfish and power hungry politicians. My contention is that we should allow Governor Okowa to complete his second term. After that, power can go to another ethnic group in the state. In fact, we should follow due process in anything we are doing. Above all, a good candidate, no matter where he comes from will largely be accepted by the people.”

Asked why he should not rather request to Okowa to give way to Ogboru, who had contested and lost five times consecutively, he said, “That is not the issue. My strong appeal to Chief Ogboru is not to break this planned arrangement because any attempt to do otherwise will not augur well. For instance, if he brings external and internal forces to fight his own house and people, that will be a sad story.

“My submission is that the laid down objective of rotational system be maintained at all costs. Again, Ogboru usually comes late. He does not believe in coming early, rather he will come late and try to hijack the party already formed by other people. He usually joins the party that has already been formed and wants to be the governorship candidate.

“He believes that apart from him, other people are inferior; I am yet to understand why he thinks he is more superior to other persons? This action of Ogboru is very bad, he should change for good.

“If I may ask, are the people he met on ground not human beings or are they not interested to be governors of the state? I have not seen the reason why he always wants to hijack the party rules already laid down? His action is that he is indirectly saying that the people he met on ground are not competent to be governorship candidate.

“For example, he jumped from his former party and joined APC and decided to pick the governorship ticket to the detriment of the people he met on ground. The issue is that he is saying the people he met are not competent and educated. Why does he think he is the most competent person to fly the party flag? Honestly, I do not see the criterion that is making him to be over ambitious.

“It is a wrong thing for Ogboru to believe he is more superior to others. Because of Ogboru’s over-ambitious attitude, majority of top Urhobo politicians who wanted to join APC have all withdrawn. I dare say that nobody should accuse Ibori of anti-party activity because if he was not good and cutting across the entire ethnic groups, he would not have the respect people are giving him today”.

Saying it a common knowledge that when one is growing in life, he does not think only about himself but a father to everybody, Aribogha said, “But those who are thinking of themselves suffer humiliation in the end; people will be running away from that person. The truth is that what Ogboru is doing now may be retrogressive and will not be able to bear the consequence. Remember the axiom that says, what goes around, comes around.”

Not too late to quit

Asked if it was not too late for him to offer such advice to Ogboru, he said, “No, it is not too late, rather he should appeal to his followers and let them have the understanding and ensure he (Ogboru) have a change of heart.

“Old politicians should allow the younger ones to contest. In fact, they should give chance to others, who are vibrant, energetic and forceful to come to the scene and display their knowledge. It is high time we drive away the old brigade and selfish politicians; they don’t have anything to offer again to the society.”