Ogboru promises to create business opportunities if elected

The Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship candidate, Chief Great Ovedge Ogboru yesterday said that his government will create new business opportunities in Delta state if elected governor come March 2nd in order to create wealth for Deltans.



Addressing a mammoth crowd when the Delta APC Campaign train stormed Patani and Bomadi local government areas respectively, he urged Ijaw people to vote for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari who he says love Nigeria and a man of integrity.

Chief Ogboru said; “Fellow Deltans, I thank you all for coming out in your numbers. I am here to tell you that the time of PDP’s government in Delta State is over, because their time has past and it is now time for the APC to takeover government.”

“Therefore, this election is for APC and we will start with our President Buhari, Senate and House of Representative elections and let all of us in Ijaw nation vote for Buhari because he is a man of integrity and one that loves Nigerians. We also need to vote for our former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for the senate, Collins Eselemo for the house of Representative, and with them at the National Assembly Deltans will be heard.”

Ogboru noted; “I tell you fellow Deltans, once we get to government house, we will create new businesses and many more to move Deltans into wealth. Your funds will be given to you directly to control. I will place the State resources in your hands. There will also be Security and free education for all Deltans which are part of our policies.

” So I urge you are to vote enmass for Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan for Senate and all APC candidates come February 16th and March 2nd”.

On his part, immediate past Governor of Delta State and Delta South APC Senatorial candidate, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan said; “I am here to Campaign for Chief Great Ogboru, President Buhari and other candidates for the house of Representative and state House of Assembly. I am here to tell you that we will win clean and clear in the re-election of President Buhari.

“Some people calls him PMB, Sai Baba and what have you, but in what ever name you call him, he is coming back as our President and he is going to win massively in Delta. This is because despite the fact that he didn’t win Delta in 2015, he still solve the security issues in the state caused by the Niger Delta Avengers.”