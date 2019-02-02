Ogbeh, Mamora hail Ambode, say his achievements will speak for him

Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh and the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora have heaped accolades on Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode saying his achievements in the last three and half years will continue to speak for him.



The duo, who spoke in separate events, submitted that the Governor’s administration had recorded sterling achievements that have propelled the State on a positive economic trajectory which would outlive his administration after he exits office.

Ogbeh, who spoke at the launch of a 1000-hectare modern satellite city in Epe-Ibeju Lekki axis, commended those behind the project particularly Governor Ambode, saying his politics were about development and economic prosperity.

“I am particularly happy to be here for the launch of this project. Lagos is Nigeria’s New York and I am told that nearly 72 percent of Nigeria’s currencies circulate in Lagos and I am even happier because I like the politics of Governor Ambode because though you are a much younger person than I am, I can assure you that you have a big future ahead.

“The biggest responsibility of a Governor in any country and in Nigeria in particular where we are struggling to build an economy is to develop the economy of the State; every other thing comes after. We have to create jobs; there are too many of our young people graduating from school looking for jobs and so when you find that an investor and a governor are investing and creating those jobs you desperately need, you definitely would put your hands together for them,” Ogbeh said.

On his part, Senator Mamora, during a courtesy visit to Governor Ambode to facilitate amicable resolution of the age-long tussle between the federal agency and the Lagos State Inland Waterways Authority (LASWA) over regulation and control of the waterways, commended HIM for his achievements in office, saying posterity would be kind to him.https://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/02/pressure-mounts-on-assembly-to-shelve-ambodes-impeachment/

“With this reception, I want to highly commend your Excellency and this is highly appreciated because you have taken very bold step forward and we can always rely on your support. I also stand here to commend what you have done for Lagos State and for your achievements, I am sure posterity will judge you right,” Mamora said.