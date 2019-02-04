Oboh calls on Joshua to fight Wilder

By Jacob Ajom

A former British, Commonwealth and WBA International light heavy weight champion, Peter Oboh believes this is the best time for Anthony Joshua, the reigning WBA and IBF heavy weight champion to face Deontay Wilder who holds the WBC world heavyweight belt.

He said no matter where the fight holds be it in the US or England, Joshua would overwhelm the hard punching American.

“Joshua is at his peak form right now,” Oboh started, adding, “from what I saw of Wilder in his last fight against Fury, he is still far behind Joshua. This is the best moment for Joshua’s camp to agree to a match between the two boxers.”

Continuing, Oboh who returned to Nigeria after a successful boxing career abroad said, “age wise, Wilder is older than Joshua but in boxing Joshua is more experienced than Wilder, at least his profile depicts so.”

He said after this period, he cannot vouch for the British/Nigerian boxer as a lot would have passed under the bridge. “In the nearest future, I cannot be certain if Joshua can beat him in the future as Wilder has the tendercy of improving with time.”

He called on Joshua’s camp headed by Eddie Hearns to respond to Joshua’s request to fight Wilder because “this is the best moment”.