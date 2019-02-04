Obaseki’s CoS leads Unit/wards campaigns in Akoko-Edo

By Alemma Aliu

AS a way of ensuring total victory for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akoko-Edo local government area, the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Taiwo Akerele weekend commenced units and ward campaigns.

He first met with all the unit chairmen in Ward I where he admonished them to ensure they win their units in the February 16 presidential and National Assembly elections insisting “there is nothing like Igarra agenda, what we have is APC agenda”

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has provided a conducive environment for Obaseki to take development in the state to the next level and that the only way such would continue is to return Buhari for a second term.

He said “Elections are just few weeks away and we have a mandate to ensure that we win our units for all the candidates of the APC starting from President Muhammadu Buhari, our candidate for the Senate and House of Representatives and then the next election, we have to do the same for our house of assembly candidates.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has been able to do so much for the state taking it from where Comrade Adams Oshiomhole stopped because President Muhammadu Buhari has created the conducive environment for him to work. The President has stood as a guarantor on behalf of the federal government for some gigantic projects Governor Obaseki is doing.”

We are all witnesses to what he is doing here in our local government area so the only way all these can continue is to return APC back to power” he told the unit chairmen.

The campaign train later moved to ward II and then to other several wards where in Ward 8, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Evangelist Austin Jawa and hundreds of his supporters defected to the APC.

Speaking at the rally, the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto appealed to members of the party to deliver their votes for the party.

The Chairman Akoko Edo Local Government Council, Don Umoru who also received the party campaign train in his ward assured the party of victory in the coming general elections. He said the party is doing so much for the people at the Federal, state and local government and that the only way to sustain and deepen the change is to vote the party in the forth coming election.