Obaseki’s aide, Idah, says vote for APC candidates will turbo-charge ongoing devt in Edo

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has urged voters in the state to support candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), seeking to represent the people at various levels of government, noting that their support will turbocharge ongoing development by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government across all sectors.



Chief Idah who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said: “People appreciate what Governor Obaseki and President Muhammadu Buhari have done so far in the state, especially at the grassroots level.

“The kind of infrastructural development Edo people are seeing today has not happened for a long time. The people in the rural areas are now seeing roads for the first time, I mean tarred roads.”



The candidates of the APC in the state are Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, who is contesting for the Edo South senatorial seat; Hon. John Inegbedion, Edo Central senatorial seat; Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha for Oredo Federal Constituency seat at the House of Representatives; Dennis Idahosa for Ovia North East/ South West seat in the House of Representatives; Hon. Joseph Ikpea, Esan South East/ North East seat in the House of Representatives; Hon. Johnson Agbonayinma for Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency seat, among others.

Chief Idah said in the forthcoming elections, voting for candidates of the APC, will spur more development in the state as the candidates will complement efforts of the government at the federal and state levels.

“The governor has taken electricity to a number of communities through the Solar Powered system, ensuring that the people have access to health care as well as good roads. This is the case in Uhunmwode, Orhionmwon, Ovia and other parts of the state.



The governor’s aide added, “In Esan land, many people are seeing huge infrastructural development and the government is deliberately providing basic health centres in the 192 wards of the state. All the wards are benefiting from Governor Obaseki’s projects.”