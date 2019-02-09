Obaseki extols virtues of late Madam Christiana Omokhodion at funeral mass in Ekpoma

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has described late Mrs. Christiana Edenokun Omokhodion, as a rare breed, who bequeathed her boisterous energy and business acumen to her children, and guided many others in contributing to national development.

The governor said this during the funeral mass held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ujemen, Ekpoma, on Saturday, noting that she led a life worth emulating.

The eldest son of the deceased and Chairman, Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Governing Council, Chief Lawson Omokhodion, described his late mother as an inspiration, who led a life that motivated others.

“Mother was a rare breed in peace making and in building a strong and united family. Mama, you were a born leader and you were the centre of peace and progress to the Ujemen Women Social Club in Benin City.”

Late Madam Christiana Edenokun Omokhodion was born in 1927 in Oduwa-Idumebo to Late Pa and late Mrs Aikhuomogbe Ajobi.

Late Madam Omokhodion had a successful business career in dress making, trading and food vending across various markets in the state capital, Benin City.

Among the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of Late Madam Omokhodion are Mrs Roseline Okosun, Chief Lawson Omokhodion and Bright Omokhodion.

Her death was announced on January 6, 2019.