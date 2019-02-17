Obaseki commiserates with Igbinedion family over passing of Osaretin, Eseosa Oyemwense

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has expressed shock at the news of the passing of Osaretin Igbinedion, son of Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion, former governor of Edo State and a family member, Eseosa Oyemwense.

In a statement issued in Benin City by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said: “I commiserate with Chief Lucky Igbinedion and his wife, Mrs Eki Igbinedion and the entire Igbinedion family over the passing of Osaretin and Eseosa Oyemwense.”

Obaseki added: “There are no adequate words to describe the deep sense of loss associated with the untimely passing of one’s child, irrespective of his age.

“I join friends and well-wishers of the Igbinedion family in prayers for the repose of the souls of the departed and urge the family to take solace in the assurance that we will meet again on the day of resurrection.”