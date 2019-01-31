Obaseki awards contracts for reconstruction of roads in Uhunmwode LGA

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration has embarked on the reconstruction of several roads in Uhunmwode Local Government Area to open up the area for more socio-economic activities and change its development narrative for the better.

Obaseki said this during a parley with All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful at Ehor, the administrative headquarters of Uhunmwode Local Government Area, on the side-lines of the party’s campaign rally.

According to the governor, his administration’s decision to invest in road infrastructure across the state was informed by the important role that roads play in economic development.

“Obadan-Ugonoba Road has been awarded for reconstruction and by next week, the contractor will commence work. I have awarded contract for the reconstruction of Ehor-Ukpogo Road and have mobilised the contractor to immediately commence work and I have done same for Oke-Oruah Road.

“I have taken all these steps because I know the importance of roads. I will construct many more roads in this local council.

“Our youths in this local council need jobs and I will create more jobs for the youths of this council area. Water is another problem our people are facing here and I have already started working on water projects, and soon water will begin to flow in the area,” Obaseki said.

He assured that in the area of education, all the primary schools in the council would be captured in the state’s Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme, that will train teachers on the use of information communication technology in teaching.

He urged the electorates: “If you vote for candidates of the APC in the forthcoming elections, you are sure of quality and effective representation as they will assist me to bring more development to the area.

“I am confident that we will win the elections, but I want us to win convincingly because I have promised president Buhari that at least one million people will vote for him in Edo State.”

Chairman of the Edo State chapter of APC, Barrister Anslem Ojezua, also called on the supporters of the party to mobilise the one million votes for all APC candidates in the general elections.

Washington Osifo, APC candidate vying for a seat in the House of Assembly explained that he is in the race to give his people quality representation while Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, the party’s Edo South Senatorial candidate said he would carry his constituents along in the business of law making.

Earlier Obaseki was at the palace of the Enogie of Ehor, Dr. David Igiehon, to solicit for the support and prayers of the royal father and present the party’s candidates for the elections to the traditional ruler and elders in the community.