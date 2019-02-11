Obaseki assures of timely completion of Govt Science, Technical College at Egor campaign rally

…says work on 2nd Benin Industrial Park commences in June

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured residents of Egor Local Government Area, of his administration’s commitment to complete the Government Science and Technical College (GSTC), formerly known as Benin Technical College (BTC) before the end of the year.

The governor gave the assurance while addressing members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s campaign rally in Egor Local Government Area, on Monday.

The local council, according to Governor Obaseki, is special to the state as a number of his administration’s developmental projects are in the area, stressing, “I want to assure you that the Government Science and Technical College (GSTC) will be completed before the end of 2019.”

He said when he promised youths 200,000 jobs during his electioneering campaign, he had the youths in Egor LGA in mind.

“Work will commence at the second Benin Industrial Park in the area in June this year as the company will soon sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). With that, we will build the Industrial Park which will create 25,000 jobs.

“I have been working alone in the past two and half years as our party, the APC, had no representatives from this area in Abuja. This is the time to vote for candidates of APC and ensure we win. It will guarantee sustainable development and progress in the state,” he said.

Obaseki explained that his administration has a lot of work to do in the state but lamented that the state is hindered by erratic electricity supply, adding that when President Muhammadu Buhari is reelected, he will improve the electricity situation in the state, which will propel more development in the state.

“Four weeks ago, President Buhari sent officials of the Transmission Company of Nigeria to Edo State to give us a dedicated line to service the University of Benin and GSTC, so as to improve electricity supply in the state.”

Chairman of APC in Egor LGA, Odion Olaye, thanked the governor and members of his delegation for bringing the campaign train to Egor, assuring them of victory in the area, while pledging loyalty and commitment to the party.

Olaye added that members and supporters of the APC in Egor will work to deliver 75 per cent votes at the polls.

Edo State Chairman of the APC, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of members and supporters, noting that the party will triumph in the elections.

“I know we will win, but we need to win convincingly and ensure we have good representatives in Abuja to join hands with the governor to develop the state. We need to sustain the change and development by voting en masse for all APC candidates.”

Candidates of the APC vying for seats to represent the area; House of Representatives candidate for Egor/Ikpoba-Ohka Federal Constituency, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma; Edo South Senatorial candidate, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon and Hon. Crosby Eribo, took turns to pledge their loyalty to the APC and assured residents of Egor of their commitment to join hands with governor Obaseki to develop the state and attract more development to the area when elected.