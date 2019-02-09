Obasanjo is Nigeria’s greatest election rigger – Tinubu

By Anthony Ogbonna

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has taken a swipe at the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, accusing him of being “the greatest election rigger in this country.”

He also attacked the former Governor of Anambra state and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, saying the PDP’s VP candidate is only vast in creating what he described as “container economy.”

The APC national leader made the statement on Saturday at the APC’s presidential rally in Lagos.

President Buhari had arrived Lagos for his campaign where both current and former governors of the state, Ambode and Fashola were equally present.

Tinubu, who assured that Buhari will win Lagos state in the coming election in the country, however, attacked the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, saying both men should be held responsible for the poor electricity in the country.

Taking a swipe at Obasanjo, Tinubu said former President Obasanjo rigged the election that produced the former President, Late. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

The National Leader of the APC said he had asked the late president in 2007 what he(Yar’Adua) would do with elections in Nigeria and that the late president admitted that the election that brought him in as President was massively rigged. He quoted the late president as saying that, “the election that brought me as a President into this country is flawed, and I will reform it.”

Tinubu, therefore, said that it was Obasanjo that conducted that election fraught with massive rigging, hence, he described Obasanjo as the greatest election rigger in Nigeria.

According to him, “Who conducted that election,” he asked rhetorically, and continued saying, “Obasanjo is the greatest rigger in this country,”

He said the administration of the Obasanjo and Atiku should be held responsible for the epileptic power supply in Nigeria because, both Obasanjo and Atiku opposed the novel power generation project he introduced in Badagry.

He however, said that he later won them in court and continued with his power project.

According to him, “Then, Obasanjo came. We taught them that there was no other way to have business evolution and revolution in this country without steady power supply.

“I introduced independent generating power projects in Badagry. What did he do? He and Atiku opposed it. I went to court. Who was my lawyer in court? Osinbajo. I won in court and we started generating 300MW, the first state to do it.

“Imagine, that was in 1999. If Nigeria was dedicated to electricity generation, you would not see Dunlop and Michelin move out of the country. Look at our roads, look at the vehicular density in Lagos alone.”

On Peter Obi, he said, “And they call one man Obi, in one party, saying he will create jobs. He has not been able to tell us how we can make brake parts for those vehicles, how we can make wheel spanners on our own for those vehicles.

“And he said maybe he can go and expand the port in Benin Republic so we can clear our cargoes faster. I call that ‘container economy, Obi China.’”

