OANDO Foundation partners American firm to boost students’ ICT

Oando Foundation (OF), an independent charity, via its flagship Adopt-a-School initiative aimed at improving public primary school students access to quality basic education and Sumitomo Chemical, a Japanese Chemical Company have renewed their commitment to ensuring that Information Communications Technology (ICT) education is supported through the establishment of solar powered ICT Centres in Oando Foundation adopted primary schools across Nigeria.

The partnership which commenced in 2016 has impacted the lives of over 2,400 children; bridging the existing gap in the implementation of ICT in public schools and empowering pupils with technology skills.

ICT education was included in the Nigerian primary school curriculum in 1999 by the National Education Research and Development Council (NERDC), but the gap in its implementation is still evident. While most children in rural areas do not have access to a computer, three out of every five children in urban areas lack basic ICT skills. To reverse this negative trend, the Foundation has to date successfully established 46 ICT/Creative Centers in its adopted schools, serving the learning needs of over 20,000 pupils.

Ahead of a joint visit with representatives of Sumitomo Chemicals to Oando adopted school, Dele Ajomale Primary School, Ilasa, Lagos, Adekanla Adegoke, Head, Oando Foundation noted: “At the most basic level being able to navigate around a computer is an essential skill for today’s Nigerian youth. In the work place having ICT skills is an imperative thus students need to be comfortable and able to use technology not just for more effective learning but so they are able to stand alongside their peers globally in the twenty-first century. To this end Oando Foundation promotes ICT literacy through a variety of formal and informal activities designed to enable children acquire functional computer literacy.

The resultant effect has been the establishment of 46 ICT centers across Nigeria. This is part of our mandate of exposing pupils in our adopted schools with 21st century ICT capabilities geared towards arming them with requisite knowledge to compete favorably in an ever dynamic world. It will also strengthen the capacity of in-school ICT Educators ensuring improved knowledge transfer and successful implementation of the national curriculum on ICT.”

Scott Mitchell, President & CEO of Sumitomo Chemical America, Inc. and a member of the Company’s Sustainability Promotion Committee added, “The Company continues the philosophy its founder established 400 years ago to create harmony by contributing to society through our business activities. Through our education support programs, we hope to contribute to the upbringing of our next global leaders.

In particular, we recognize the importance of ICT literacy programs for children from an early age. Our partnership with Oando Foundation has been an exciting journey supporting the public schools of Nigeria.

Oando Foundation is committed to designing and implementing multi-dimensional education interventions that support our schools, communities, and the Nigerian Government in realizing quality education – Sustainable Development Goal 4.