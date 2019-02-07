NUJ protests disqualifications of candidates in Enugu council

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – MEMBERS of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Enugu state have protested disqualification of most candidates for the state council election that was scheduled for Friday.

The credentials committee for the election led by Mr. Felix Nwadioha, a retired staff of News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, had disqualified prominent candidates for the election, citing reasons that members of the council considered frivolous and punitive.

In a peaceful protest within the premises of the council on Thursday, the candidates fingered the National President of the Union, Mr Chris Isiguzo as being behind their travels.

They alleged that the NUJ President, Isiguzo who came from Enugu council was fighting perceived enemies and resorted to victimisation of the candidates, leaving only his alleged preferred candidates to go into the election unchallenged.

Some of the placards they protested with reads: “Enugu state NUJ demand for Peace; Isiguzo leave NUJ Enugu Alone; We want election not imposition in Enugu NUJ; We demand for certificates in NUJ,” among others.

One of the disqualified candidates and a former Secretary of the council, Mr. Dennis Agbo said “its unfortunate that those who have certificates were disqualified whereas those whose certificates are questionable are the ones calling for the shots.”

Receiving the protesters at the centre, secretary of the council, Mr. Oliver Ossai commended the protesters for the peaceful means they took.

Ossai assured the protesters that their complaints would be looked into, noting that with the development, the election may not hold as scheduled on Friday.