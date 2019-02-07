NUJ protests disqualification of candidates in Enugu council

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—MEMBERS of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Enugu state have protested disqualification of most candidates for the state council election that was scheduled for today.

The credentials committee for the election led by Mr. Felix Nwadioha, a retired staff of News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, had disqualified prominent candidates for the election, citing reasons that members of the council considered frivolous and punitive.

In a peaceful protest within the premises of the council yesterday, the candidates fingered the national president of the union, Mr Chris Isiguzo as being behind their travails.

They alleged that Isiguzo who is from Enugu council was “fighting perceived enemies and resorted to victimisation of the candidates.”