NPA committed to peaceful co-existence with host communities – MD

The Management of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) says it will continue to maintain an atmosphere of peace, synergy and collaboration in its host communities across the country.

The NPA Managing Director, Hadiza Usman, said this on Monday during the commissioning of a newly renovated school hall at the Government Secondary School Adiabo, near Calabar, Cross River.

“We at NPA wish to reiterate our determination to further reinvigorate peace, synergy and collaboration with host communities of our Ports.

“This is with the view to assisting the Federal Government realise the objectives of its policy of Ease of Doing Business in our Ports in line with international best practices,” she said.

Usman, who was represented by, Engr Adams Jatto, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA, said the Authority was committed to assisting host communities and the less privileged in areas that could impact positively on their lives.

Speaking on behalf of Adiabo Ikot Mbo Otu community council in Odukpani Local Government Area, the council Secretary, Mr Okon Edet, commended the NPA for the gesture.

He also commended the efforts of the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Abasi Otu, and the Calabar Ports Manager, Mrs Olufunmilayo Olotu, in ensuring the realisation of the project.

Edet further urged the school authority to ensure proper utilisation and maintenance of the hall to serve its purpose.

“It is now the concern of the school authority to ensure that students are well counseled on the need to safeguard these property while we as community leaders shall maintain strict surveillance approach to halt intruders from encroachment,” he said.

The Principal of the school, Mr Charles Asuquo, thanked the management of NPA for providing the facility, adding that it would go a long way in bringing students and teachers together.

“A befitting assembly hall is, therefore, not only necessary but pertinent to the school’s corporate existence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Managing Director also commissioned several in-house projects executed by the Calabar Ports.

The projects included an e-library, conference hall and a training center inside the administrative block, initiated by the management of Calabar Port.