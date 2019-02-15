NPA, BPE hand over Warri port terminal to concessionaire

By Godfrey Bivbere

As part of efforts to increase cargo traffic at Warri port, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, have handed over the Terminal “B” of the port to a concessionaire, Ocean and Cargo Terminal Services Limited.

The handing over was done in Warri by Managing Director, NPA, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, who was represented by Executive Director, Marine and Operations, NPA, Sokonte Davies and Director General, BPE, Alex Okoh.

Usman pledged the support of her agency to the concessionaire and urged the host communities to cooperate with the company in order for it to successfully operate at the port.

On his own part, Okoh described the bidding process that led to the concession has been very transparent, adding that the best bidder eventually emerged as the winner. He further urged the concessionaire to abide by the terms of the contract agreement while reiterating the stance of BPE to monitor the company’s operations for strict agreement compliance.

Okoh said: “Port constitutes a strategic gateway to the country and the nation’s economic prosperity depends to a large extent on how efficient the maritime industry fares. That’s the major reason the industry has received a great attention from this administration.