Notore’s plant downtime deflates revenue by 27.9% to N4.32bn

By Peter Egwuatu

NOTORE Chemical Industries Plc has explained that the drop in revenue by 27.9 percent for the unaudited first quarter, Q1 results ended December 31, 2018 was due to the plant downtime caused by a maintenance programme.

The results released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, weekend, showed that the company recorded revenues of N4.32billion for the three months compared to N5.99billion for the corresponding period in 2017.

Specifically, Notore recorded an operating profit of N2.99 billion in Q1’18 showing a jump of 412 percent over its Q1 2017 operating profit of N0.58 billion. Administrative expenses increased to N1.4 billion from N1.3 billion recorded in the preceding period, while finance cost increased to N3.1 billion from N2.5 billion.

However, the net finance cost of N3.09 billion in Q1’18 made Notore to end the period with a loss of N93 million, which the company said is a significant improvement compared to the loss of N1.958 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Commenting, Onajite Okoloko,. Chief Executive Officer, Notore said: “Notore’s working capital has improved significantly as a result of the refinanced short term facilities of N49.5billion to long term seven year facilities last FY.”

The company in a statement explained that the fertilizer market in Nigeria during the period under review was robust as it sold all the urea that it produced during the period into the domestic fertilizer market.

“Notore believes that the domestic fertilizer market is yet to reach its full potential. Furthermore, the demand for urea and compound fertilizers, such as NPK, from the West African markets and neighbouring countries bordering the northern part of the country is also quite significant,” it said.

Looking ahead, Notore said it expects to exceed its 2018 full urea production figures and also work on financial initiatives to reduce its finance cost.

“The projected cost savings from Notore’s leverage is expected to boost its profitability. Furthermore, Notore believes that the current federal government policies in the fertilizer space and demand for NPK and NPK specialty blends are quite favourable for its business, consequently, Notore will be producing a significant quantity of NPK and NPK specialty blends this full year to boost its revenues,” the company said.