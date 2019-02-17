Nothing contributes to my success more than BBNaija – Bisola Aiyeola

Reigning Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award’s ‘Trail Blazer’ winner and the first runner-up in the Big Brother Naija 2017, Bisola Aiyeola, has penned an emotional message to the organisers of the reality show in an Instagram post to appreciate all that has happened in her life in one year. It was deja vu for the mother of one and all praise when she remembered the exact day she left the show last year.

“”Today is a birthday of sorts for me. One year ago, I left the Big Brother House as runner-up and set upon a path that has been beyond my wildest dreams. People always ask me about my time in the house, but truth is none of us imagined the hype surrounding everything we were doing and how our lives were going to change. It still takes me by surprise when I travel around the world and people come up to me to wish me well and sometimes even quote things, I said from a year ago. I went into the house with just one purpose which was to reach as many people and showcase my talent. When I think of the things that my Big Brother experience has allowed me to do in the past 12 months, it is difficult to do so without overwhelming gratitude. It has allowed me greater selection in the kind of projects I do. It has given me the opportunity to add my voice to the plight of our young girls who have the smallest voices in our country. Most important, it has allowed me to be closer to all of you,” she said.

Although, a lot of people might not remember, before her time in the Big Brother House, Bisola was on a music talent hunt show, Project Fame West Africa in 2008 where she came fifth. She went on to become a TV host of Billboard Nigeria and even had a lead role in the TV series, ‘Life of a Nigerian Couple’. However, she didn’t become a household name until 2017 when she became the first runner-up in the Big Brother Naija ‘See Gobe’ show.

To that effect, Bisola has taken full advantage of her time in the Big Brother Naija house to advance her music and acting career, landing a management deal with The Temple Management Company which already houses big names like Don Jazzy, Iyanya, 9ice, Nigerian sprinter Seye Ogunlewe; and has released an EP and music videos. Since her exit from the show, she has attended the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York as an Ambassador of One Campaign Initiative, secured more movie roles and won the AMVCA “Trail Blazer” award in 2018 – an achievement she says she’s most proud of.