Nosak to invest in agribusiness

By Destiny Eseaga

Nosak Group of Companies, a firm with interest in agribusiness, financial service, manufacturing, real estate and retail business, has held its Annual Group Management Retreat in Lagos, to review its activities in 2018, set agenda for 2019 and leverage on its comparative advantage.

Held under the theme, ‘Strengthen the chain through the customer’, the firm promised to boost the nation’s economy and create jobs through the importation of oil palm seedlings required for backward integration.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Group, Dr. Toni Ogunbor, commended the management team for surmounting the challenging business environment. “2018 was a more challenging year compared to 2017 but we are happy that the challenges didn’t overwhelm us. This is the result of hard work and dedication”, he said.

Ogunbor charged the Federal Government on the increasing activities of smugglers which, he said, had caused huge loss of revenue and posed a threat to the economy.

“Government should employ competent hands to ensure the right things are done at the borders. Secure borders will help to put an end to or ameliorate the current unholy price war experienced by local manufacturers”.

According to him, the company has acquired over 10,000 hectares of land at Igieduma, 7,000 hectares and another 5,000 hectares at Evbueghae, Edo State for farming purposes for three of its subsidiaries: Nosak Farm Produce Limited, Saturn Farms Limited and Nosak Distilleries Limited.

In his presentation titled, ‘Executing your next growth agenda – what ERGP has for you’, Dr. Effiong Essien, Senior Special Assistant to the President on ERGP Implementation (Agriculture and Transportation), said, “In the execution of your growth agenda, the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) recommends driving innovations to boost the economy of Nigeria as a collective responsibility of the private sector operators, government and tertiary institutions”.