No political undertone to payment of uniform allowance to personnel – Army

THE Nigerian Army, yesterday, explained that payment of uniform allowance to officers and soldiers has no political undertone, saying it was not a form of inducement to sway its personnel to favour certain interests in the 2019 general elections.

It said in a statement, yesterday, that the payment of the allowance, which started in 2016, was meant as uniform upkeep and maintenance allowance.

The statement read: “This is not true. The payment of uniform allowance started in 2016 to assist troops deployed on Operation Lafiya Dole as uniform upkeep and maintenance.

“The allowance was, however, extended to all Nigerian Army personnel because of their increasing engagement in various internal security operations across the country.

“It is important to note that 95 per cent of Nigerian Army troops will be engaged in security duties during the forthcoming general elections.

“We, therefore, implore all well meaning Nigerians to dissociate themselves from such fake and unwarranted information calculated to smear the Nigerian Army.”