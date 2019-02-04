No plans to establish Islamic varsity in Imo —House

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State House of Assembly has denied plans to make a law that will enable establishment of an Islamic university in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Marcel Ekwezuo gave the denial in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

Imo State House of Assembly had faced backlashes following rumoured plans to back with a law the establishment of an Islamic university in the state.

Imo APC rally: How Okorocha held Buhari hostage for hours

But the State Assembly, argued that with such a law, it would only produce a legal backing for all Christian-based organizations and not Islamic university.

According to Ekwezuo, “the Imo State House of Assembly says it did not pass any bill for the establishment of an Islamic university. Instead, the House passed bills for the establishment of Chosen University and Bishop Shanahan Polytechnics among other people – oriented bills passed.

“The House passed ‘a bill for a law to establish schools of nursing and midwifery owned by faith-based organisations and other private establishments in Imo State.

“The decision of the House to pass the bill for establishing schools of nursing and midwifery owned by faith-based organisations and other private establishments in Imo State was because the House had earlier passed into law, a similar bill to establish Imo Catholic Schools of Nursing and Midwifery, which gave rise to various Churches or Christian denominations to seek approval for government recognition for their schools of nursing and midwifery.

Budget impasse: Adebule in closed-door meeting with lawmakers

“In view of the multiplicity of churches therefore, the constitutional right of freedom of religion/worship, the House decided to make a single law that can accommodate all other Christian faith-based institutions for the establishment of their schools of nursing and midwifery.”