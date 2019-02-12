No plan to postpone elections in Edo LGs – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed an allegation that it is planning to postpone elections in some local government areas of Edo on Saturday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo, Mr Emmanuel Alex-Hart, told the Newsmen on Tuesday in Benin that the commission had no plan to postpone elections in any council area.

NAN reports that the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had in a statement alleged that INEC and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were planning to postpone elections in some selected council areas.

Alex-Hart gave an assurance that elections would be held simultaneously across the 18 local government areas of the state on the dates scheduled by INEC.

He noted that if there was any need for postponement, such directive would emanate from the commission’s national headquarters.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in Edo, Mr Chris Nehikhare, in a statement made available to NAN on Tuesday, accused INEC and the APC of plans to sabotage the general elections in some council areas in the state.

Nehikhare alleged that INEC in collaboration with the APC had concluded plans for “stand-alone” elections in selected constituencies.