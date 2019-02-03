No passenegrs were abducted along Damaturu-Biu road – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has said that no passengers were abducted along Damaturu-Biu road.



Vanguard had reported that suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram sect on Friday morning laid ambush and abducted unspecified number of passengers along Damaturu- Buni Yadi- Biu road.

But the army in a statement on Saturday by Lieutenant Njoka Irabor Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE said the report was not true and that no such incidence happened the north east, let alone in the road mentioned in the report.

The army said: ‘What the medium misconstrued was that, as part of our routine measures to curb the criminal activities of Boko Haram terrorists and ensure safety and security of all residents and commuters, troops carry out routine patrols, checks and ambushes.’

The statement reads

‘The attention of Headquarters Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, was drawn to fake news on Vanguard newspaper website and other social media platforms alleging that suspected Boko Haram terrorists have abducted unspecified passengers plying Biu-Damaturu road yesterday.

‘This is not true as there is no such incidence in the north east, let alone in the mentioned road.

‘What the medium misconstrued was that, as part of our routine measures to curb the criminal activities of Boko Haram terrorists and ensure safety and security of all residents and commuters, troops carry out routine patrols, checks and ambushes. This often necessitated the temporary closure of the roads.

‘What happened in morning of 1st February 2019 was that there was reported suspected movement of Boko Haram terrorists and the troops swung into action.



‘In order to avoid likely collateral damages, the troops temporarily halted vehicles movement. However, the road was immediately reopened after the routine military operation.

‘Members of the public and the good people of Yobe state, particularly motorist and travelers plying that route, are to discountenance the report and go about their lawful daily activities, as our troops are working round the clock to ensure the protection of lives and property of members of the public, especially on our roads.

‘We wish to reiterate that journalists should endeavour to always cross check their information with the relevant security agencies before publishing.

You are please requested to disseminate this information through your medium to the general public.’