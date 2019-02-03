Nnamdi Kanu bashed after comment on Atiku

Nnamdi Kanu, the fugitive leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra has stirred new dust with his latest claim that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is a Cameroonian.

Nnamdi Kanu came to tell us that Buhari is dead, that the man in Aso Rock is an impostor named Jubril from Sudan…. You applauded him. Same Nnamdi kanu is now telling us that Atiku is a Cameroonian & not a Nigerian…. You are now abusing him. Hypocrisy?? — Mr. Kermit🐸 (@O_ssai) February 3, 2019

Now I know for sure that Nnamdi Kanu is a psychopath…. — Okpala Innocent Chukwudi (@kali_image) February 3, 2019

Atiku was born in Jada, in Ganye local government of Adamawa State more than 72 years ago.

Kanu now claimed in a broadcast to his followers that Atiku’s Jada was once part of Cameroon, a claim that is historically correct, up till 59 years ago.

Kanu was referring to the situation in British Cameroon before Nigeria’s independence in 1960. Ganye, which incorporates Atiku’s birthplace of Jada was the headquarters of British Cameroon, but following a plebiscite, it chose to stay with Nigeria, to be part of the Sardauna Province, while the other part, joined Cameroon.

Twitterati possibly did not share the historical basis of Nnamdi Kanu’s claim as the man was notorious for the malicious lie that President Muhammadu Buhari had died and that a clone from Sudan, known as Jibril was impersonating him at Aso Rock.

President Buhari had to personally debunk the falsehood, on a foreign trip.

In Kanu’s latest rant, he also urged his followers to stay at home on 16 February for a so-called Biafran referendum, making the intervention days to the election a double header of a spoiler.

Twitterati and possibly Atiku’s sympathisers have descended on Kanu since the broadcast as Atiku is counting on votes from the five states in eastern Nigeria to win the presidency on 16 February.

Here are some reactions, one of which even derided Kanu as a psychopath:

Omotor Aghogho Larry: Nnamdi Kanu must be a bastard. He shouldn’t have been released in the first place. He said @MBuhari is from Sudan and now @atiku is from Cameroon. I’m sure the idiot is from Nnamdi Kanu is from 🇲🇱 not a Nigerian. He doesn’t know what he wants.

This was the deal Nnamdi Kanu entered with Buhari/APC in order to regain freedom – to promote voter's apathy in SE. https://t.co/AdHhJuCW93 — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) February 3, 2019

Please why would Nnamdi Kanu instruct Igbos to stay at home on the 16th,to be counted or whatever his reasons are? If Igbos don't come out to vote on the 16th, does he even know Buhari will win? Is man dumb or is this a joke? — Hot Kek (@ElegantChic_) February 3, 2019