Nnamani urges electorate to vote Ugwuanyi, others

By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State has intensified campaign efforts, as the party’s governorship candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and its candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District seat and former Governor of the State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, yesterday, embarked on a vigorous exercise on the streets and suburbs of Enugu, canvassing for votes.

Speaking during the campaign at the various areas visited amid excitement and cheers from teeming party supporters and admirers, such as Bridge Quarters by Railway, Enugu, Ogbete Main Market, Iva Valley, Coal Camp and Ogui Nike, Senator Nnamani thanked God for using Gov. Ugwuanyi, whom he described “a great leader and a man of uncommon leadership virtues who respects the symbol and heritage of Nsukka”, to revive his political ambition.

Nnamani has boosted Ugwuanyi’s campaign–Ngene

The former governor, who is the leader of “Ebeano” political family in Enugu State, urged the people of the state to vote massively for Gov. Ugwuanyi, himself and other candidates of the party in the state, stressing that the governor is “a good man with inestimable humility and candor”.

Senator Nnamani while expressing his gratitude to Ugwuanyi for according him due respect and giving him a sense of belonging, prayed God to give the governor good health, strength, wisdom and protect him and his family.