NIMASA cancels Cabotage waivers, commences clamp down of defaulters

By Godwin Oritse

AFTER several warnings, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA has commenced clampdown on vessels that do not comply with the provisions of the Cabotage Compliance Strategy introduced last year to aid the implementation of the Cabotage Act of 2003 in Nigeria.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said the Agency will no longer encourage the application of any form of waivers under the Cabotage Act, particularly from oil firms.

Speaking in Lagos, Peterside said, “Our laws forbid foreign vessels operating in our territorial waters save for compliance with the Cabotage Act.

There shall be no sacred cow when we commence clampdown on erring vessels. We want to increase the number of Nigerians who participate in the marine aspect of your business and we are working closely with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to have a joint categorization of vessels operating under the Cabotage Act in order to ensure the full implementation of the Act”.

According to him, a detention order for a Motor Tanker, ‘MT Navigator Capricorn’, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) carrier, has been approved for contravening sections of the Cabotage Act.

He said, “The vessel was first boarded in October 2018 and all infractions of Cabotage law were noted and communicated accordingly to the charterer/owners representatives with a 90 days grace period to comply. The 90 days expired on the 31st January 2019. It is noteworthy that owners made undertaking to remedy the notable infractions when the vessel was issued a detention warning in October 2018. “While NIMASA is currently engaging the owners and charterers of the vessel on the need to comply with the laws of the land, ‘MT Navigator Capricorn’ has been moved to Lagos Anchorage to allow space for other LPG vessels to discharge at the NOJ Jetty.”