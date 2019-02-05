Nigerian Security expert, Mumuni invited to Ramaphosa’s National address

Nigerian security expert and author, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has been invited to attend the State of the Nation address by the President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, before a Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament.

Mumuni was formally invited to the event in a letter by the Speaker of the South African National Assembly, Ms B Mbete and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Ms T R Modise. The address is slated for Thursday, February 7, 2019 by 1900 South African Time (6pm Nigerian Time).

During a telephone interview with newsmen from his base in the UK, Ambassador Mumuni said he believes this unique honour the South African government has extended to him is also an honour for Nigeria.

The former Gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State under the defunct CPC urged Nigerian politicians to spread their tentacles and seek relevance within and beyond the confines of government circles, and even abroad.

According to him, “Despite being a chieftain in the ruling party back home in my country, Nigeria, I remained highly focused, which actually helped me desist from masquerading about soliciting for political office.

“However, most politicians fail to understand that belonging to the ruling party does guarantee a position in the King’s Court, as there can only be one king at a time,” he said.

While Ambassador Mumuni has an array of businesses in South Africa, he is also of the opinion that the primary reason he was invited to an event of such national importance is his illustrious contributions to the intellectual discourse on global and regional security, an area in which he has authored two globally acclaimed books, with three more in the pipeline.

“You should note that I was initiated into the highest Security Institute in Europe as a Distinguished Member late last year, after undergoing rigorous examinations for twelve months.

“In addition, I have published extensively in the area of global and regional security, including two books; ‘Demand by Terror’ and ‘Global Terrorism and its Effects on Humanity”’, he added.

Mumuni’s invitation is coming on the background of grave security challenges facing South Africa, including xenophobic attacks by black South Africans against fellow African migrants, including Nigerians, and intra-Nigerian immigrant community attacks.

“Very importantly, South Africa is also on the verge of enacting legislation that may help re-appropriate lucrative agricultural land and landed property from white South Africans to the black natives, who had been dispossessed of such property as a result of the now-defunct apartheid policy.”

Back home in Nigeria, the government will require Mumuni’s security expertise in the area of tackling the hydra-headed Boko Haram crises, which has defied a definitive solution till date, with sporadic, daring attacks continuing despite the current government’s claims of having “technically defeated” the insurgent group.

The Fulani herdsmen/farmers crises in North-central Nigeria, armed bandits in the Northwest, the IPOB clashes in the Southeast and pipeline vandal remnants in the South-south region also require prompt attention.

Ambassador Mumuni was the Presidential aspirant under the United Nigeria People’s Party (UNPP) in 2003. He was also the Senatorial candidate for the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), Lagos Central Senatorial District in 2003 and 2007, in addition to being the Lagos State Gubernatorial candidate for the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011.

Earlier, between 1999 and 2005, Abayomi Mumuni served the Taraba State Government as a Special Adviser on Economic and Foreign Matters without pay. In 2015, he suspended his intention to contest the Lagos State Governorship election following the merger between his then party, CPC and the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) to form a new political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), which eventually won the election.