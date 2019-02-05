Nigerian cancer patient spends over $60, 000 for treatment abroad

…Breast cancer killing our women — Ekiti doctors

By Dayo Johnson, Chioma Obinna & Rotimi Ojomoyela

LAGOS—A new study has shown that a Nigerian cancer patient seeking treatment abroad pays about $60,000 excluding visa and air tickets just as doctors in Ekiti State, yesterday, raised the alarm over the devastating effect of breast cancer on women in the state.

This came as wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, debunked claims that cancer is a spiritual attack.

The extensive study carried out by Phillips Consulting, PCL, found that every year, most Nigerian cancer patients, particularly women and low-income earners, seek treatment in the Middle East, India, Turkey, United States of America and Europe among others.

The Managing Director, Phillips Consulting, Mr. Robert Taiwo said: “Cancer patients spend astronomical amounts of money seeking treatment abroad, up to $60,000, excluding other associated financial costs including visa fees, flight tickets, logistics, hotel accommodation and upkeep for the patient and their caregiver.

“The cost of cancer treatments in Nigeria ranges from N850, 000 ($2,361) and $10,000 (N3, 600,000). Since the masses cannot afford these costs, the number of people resorting to public intervention has constantly increased over the years; this is intuitive evidence of the great socioeconomic burden faced by cancer patients and their caregivers.”

In a related development, doctors under the aegis of Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, yesterday, raised the alarm over the devastating effect of breast cancer on women in the State, even as wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu said that cancer is not a spiritual attack.

The doctors, who spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday, during the World Cancer Day in the State capita, said cancer accounts for over 40 percent of deaths among women in the State.

The erstwhile NMA Chairman, Dr Sunday Omoya said breast cancer has been ravaging Ekiti women in recent times as many came to the hospital for screening after the illness had reached an advanced stage.

“Breast cancer is killing our women; it is rampant in Ekiti followed by cervical and prostate cancer. So, there is need for our women to come for screening and men as well. It is reducing the life expectancies of our people.

“What really affected us most was the fact that many of them do come to us with advanced stage cancer, I mean, coming at a time that the disease must have damaged their systems.”

Cancer not spiritual attack — Betty Akeredolu

Meanwhile, Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Akeredolu said cancer is not spiritual attack.

Akeredolu, who spoke in Akure, said: “If you have or know anyone that has cancer, let him or her seek help in government recognised health facilities. Survivors are encouraged to share their experiences, support victims and make a difference about the scourge in the society.

“This disease is killing people in the State at alarming rate while many homes are gnashing in pain. Please, let us sit up.”