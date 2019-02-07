Nigeria losing $14.2bn annually from JV oil contracts – RMAFC

By Michael Eboh & Princess Owoh

Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission, RMAFC, has lamented that Nigeria is currently not benefitting from existing Joint Venture Contracts, JVCs, disclosing that the country is currently losing $14.235 billion annually in revenue from JVs

Nigeria records marked increase in Liner shipping connectivity index

Speaking in Abuja at National Policy and Development, NPOD, Summit 2019, with the theme: ‘Interrogating the change agenda,’ Tuesday, acting Chairman of RMAFC, Mr. Shettima Abba-Gana, noted that the federation earns between 55 per cent and 60 per cent share of all JVCs operated by NNPC, while companies under Production Sharing Contracts contribute between 15 per cent and 20 per cent to the Federation Account.

According to him, the federation has not benefited significantly from the respective JVCs due to continuous decline in crude oil production, arising from pipeline vandalism, asset integrity issues and general low investment in JV crude production over time.

He said: “Currently, JV crude oil production dropped from 1.8 million barrels per day to between 700,000 and 900,000 bpd leading to loss of revenue of about $14.235 billion annually.”

Abba-Gana noted that PSC was introduced in 1993 and had not been reviewed ever since, explaining that the review was expected when oil prices reached $20 per barrel or 15 years of production, which was 2008, whichever came first.

Also speaking, Brigadier-General Muhammed Marwa (retd), said he was optimistic the Federal Government had learned its lessons that change was not possible without requisite human and material resources.

According to him, government is all about combining human and material resource to deliver services and projects, adding: “This is why anti-corruption must be a recurring decimal in governance because without it the goats will eat the yams.”