Nigeria, Denmark explore investment opportunities in marine sector

By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria and Denmark have commenced negotiation targeted at increasing investment in the maritime sector in both nations.

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Mrs Hadiza Usman, while receiving the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Jesper Kamp, said that the Authority was fully committed to providing the enabling environment for business to grow in the nation’s maritime sector.

Represented by the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Dr. Sokonte H. Davies, she added that such continuous engagement was needed to stimulate development.

She stated that NPA was committed to developing Deep Seaports across Nigeria, adding that efforts were on-going to increase the depth of the draught of Onne port to eleven meters as a way of encouraging bigger vessels to berth there.

Kamp said that he embarked on the visit as part of his efforts to promote Danish-Nigerian trade relations and attract investment to Nigeria.

He said he was committed to mobilising Danish companies to invest in Nigeria, as exemplified by Maersk Line and other companies.

The envoy added that the Danish government is collaborating with Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA and International Maritime organisation, IMO, on training of marine cadets and maritime security and called on NPA to be part of this collaboration.

Managing Director of Maersk Line, Mr. Gildas Tohouo, who accompanied the Danish Ambassador, commended the management of NPA and other stakeholders for their support for Maersk Line and for efforts at increasing the depth of Onne port.