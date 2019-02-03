Nigeria: Confronting the 12 Giant Evils – By Fola Adeola

…Nigeria is not working – Arthur Mbanefo

Fola Adeola, foremost banker and former Managing Director/CEO of GT Bank has declared that that there are obvious issues with limiting policy to a GDP conversation in Nigeria. He made the assertion at the Vanguard Economic Discourse penultimate Thursday.

Similarly, Nigeria’s eminent diplomat, Sir Arthur Mbanefo, has said that Nigeria is not working and he gave his reasons. He spoke in a keymote speech as Chairman, Vanguardx Personality Awards wich held on Friday, January 18, 2019.

Adeola highlighted the following issues:

A clamour for the human development index (HDI) as a policy barometer has increasingly found voice.

A more granular, more responsive approach to policy formulation is required for Nigeria

We are a bastion of penury, as evidenced by the living standards of our people

Any national agenda that does not address, or at least consider the breadth of our afflictions is, by definition, inadequate and unworthy

According to Sir Mbanefo, no nation succeeds without addressing the following:

Our political economy is hardly working; our education system is obviously not meeting its objectives

The rest of the world has called us corrupt

We lack the basic quality of integrity; inability to speak the truth always

The question is: what are we doing about it?

