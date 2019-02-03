Nigeria: Confronting the 12 Giant Evils – By Fola Adeola

…Nigeria is not working – Arthur Mbanefo
Fola Adeola, foremost banker and former Managing Director/CEO of GT Bank has declared that that there are obvious issues with limiting policy to a GDP conversation in Nigeria. He made the assertion at the Vanguard Economic Discourse penultimate Thursday.
Similarly, Nigeria’s eminent diplomat, Sir Arthur Mbanefo, has said that Nigeria is not working and he gave his reasons. He spoke in a keymote speech as Chairman, Vanguardx Personality Awards wich held on Friday, January 18, 2019.
Revealed: Why PDP named technical advisers for Atiku
Adeola highlighted the following issues:
- A clamour for the human development index (HDI) as a policy barometer has increasingly found voice.
- A more granular, more responsive approach to policy formulation is required for Nigeria
- We are a bastion of penury, as evidenced by the living standards of our people
- Any national agenda that does not address, or at least consider the breadth of our afflictions is, by definition, inadequate and unworthy
According to Sir Mbanefo, no nation succeeds without addressing the following:
Our political economy is hardly working; our education system is obviously not meeting its objectives
The rest of the world has called us corrupt
2019 budget will stimulate economic growth – Sen. Adeola
We lack the basic quality of integrity; inability to speak the truth always
The question is: what are we doing about it?
Details would be published tomorrow in our Monday, February, 04, 2019, edition.