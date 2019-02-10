Ngwa United Alliance urges Abians to Support Ikpeazu’s re-election bid

The Ngwa United Alliance, the political arm of Ngwa National Association, USA (NNAUSA), has urged all Abians to support Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s re-election bid as Abia State governor. The organization implored Abia citizens to endeavor to go to the polls on March 2nd 2019 and vote for Governor Ikpeazu to continue his progressive programmes in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Imo State, before he departed for Lagos enroute United States, a prominent member of the organisation and its former chairman, Dr. Obinna Ubani-Ebere stated that NUA’s support for Governor Ikpeazu is based on the extraordinary achievements the he has made during his first term.

According to Dr. Ubani-Ebere, Ikpeazu has positively impacted all areas of Abia State enterprise, including road construction and improvement, industrial development, education, agriculture, health as well as entrepreneurship and empowerment.

In addition to his achievements in office, Dr. Ubani-Ebere sees Ikpeazu as the most qualified among all the gubernatorial contenders in the state, asking the Abia electorate to look back at the leadership history of those contesting against Ikpeazu and evaluate their record of services and what they left behind.

According to Dr. Ubani-Ebere, Ngwas in United States are overwhelmingly in support of Ikpeazu’s quest for a second term as Governor, adding that equity and justice in the geo-politics of Abia State also demands that Ikpeazu should complete a second term as governor.