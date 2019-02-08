Next Chimamanda Adichie crowned 2019 Miss Culture of Mercyfilled Schools

February 8, 2019, Little Miss Chimamanda Lucia Umeh, the 10 years old daughter of Lagos lawyer and Journalist, Barrister Sandra Nneka Umeh, has emerged the 2019 Miss Culture of Mercyfilled Schools.

Chimamanda who has a flare for writing short stories and poems, as well as reading novels, wishes to become a renowned novelist just like her role model, Chimamanda Adichie, who she admires greatly.

In a keenly contested parade featuring 9 contestants dressed in different attires to showcase diverse cultures, the panel of judges chaired by the School’s Managing Director, Mr Henry Okeahialam arrived at the score line and announcing — “Chimamanda Lucia Umeh is 2019 Miss Culture of Mercyfilled Schools”

Speaking on Camera after her award, Chimamanda expressed her desire to foster togetherness and promote harmonious relationship among children of various ethnic groups in the School.

She bemoaned the rising wave of intolerance among individuals in the society which she said had infiltrated even institutions of learning.

Chimamanda hopes that her tenure as Culture Queen, will mark a tremendous impact on the need for mutual love, respect and tolerance among pupils in the school’s environment.

Only in October last year, her immediate younger sister, Jachinma Ann Umeh emerged Queen Mercyfilled 2018.

Chimamanda’s coronation as Miss Culture 2019 on Friday, brings the two sisters back to back, emerging as student ambassadors of the school.

In a vote of thanks after the ceremony, the school’s proprieties Mrs Joy Okeahialam expressed the hope that young children will impact their generation positively.