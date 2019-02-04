Neville: Chelsea’ll sack Sarri before start of next season

GARY NEVILLE predicts Maurizio Sarri will be sacked by Chelsea before the start of next season amid growing reports of dressing room unrest at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues returned to winning ways by hammering bottom of the table Huddersfield 5-0 following disappointing defeats to Arsenal and Bournemouth.

Sarri blasted his players after Chelsea’s loss to the Gunners last month, claiming his team were difficult to motivate and that he wouldn’t budge on his tactics.

The Italian is the 13th managerial appointment by Roman Abramovich but Manchester United legend Neville admits that he can’t see Sarri remaining at Stamford Bridge.

He told Sky Sports: “I don’t think Chelsea will sack him during the season but the warning signs are there which make you think it would be surprising if it went past the summer.

“Not because I want him to leave – I think he’s doing a good job – but looking at it he probably realises the job he is in.

“He’s had a look at the players and sees the players are not doing what he wants them to do.

“They never probably will. The maximum any manager gets out of those players is one year. That’s the nature of the club.

“No manager can maintain that job for a long time. No manager has control. The manager should have control and be the voice of the football club. But there’s so much politics going on.”

Sarri’s side currently sit fourth, two points above a resurgent Man United in the battle for top four that could decide the Italian’s fate.

Predecessors Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho were both sacked the season after winning the league after failing to guide Chelsea into the top four.

Fellow Italian Conte also struggled with reports of unrest and departed the club with just a slightly worse win record than Sarri despite overseeing over double the number of games.

Double winner Carlo Ancelotti was dismissed for ending his second season trophyless despite finishing second, putting pressure on Sarri to deliver either a domestic or European cup.

Sarri has also faced numerous criticisms for his style of play this season, including his continued refusal to use N’Golo Kante in his favoured midfield role.