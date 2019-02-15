Neuer back from injury ahead of Liverpool clash

Manuel Neuer says he is fit to return for Bayern Munich ahead of their last-16 Champions League first leg away to Liverpool.

The Germany goalkeeper has been out of action with a thumb injury but is available to face Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Bayern lost 3-1 at Bayer Leverkusen in Neuer’s absence and needed extra time to beat Hertha Berlin in the DFB-Pokal, although they won 3-1 against Schalke in their last match.

Sven Ulreich has been deputising for Neuer, as he did throughout the 32-year-old’s lengthy absence due to a foot injury last season.

But Bayern captain Neuer says he is ready and available for the trip to Augsburg, as well as the Anfield clash with Liverpool on Tuesday.

“Yesterday went well. Today went well,” he told Bayern’s website. “I’ve joined in with everything [in training] and I’m ready.

“Even while I was out, I generally did everything apart from the goalkeeper-specific training. Now I’ve had two good sessions and came through both of them. Everything is working, I completed everything.

“Obviously, the coach [Niko Kovac] picks the line-up. The medical department gave me the go-ahead. I was prescribed some time out.