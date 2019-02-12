NEMA warns INEC ad-hoc staff against bribery

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Head of Imo/Abia operation unit of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Mr. Evans Ugoh, yesterday cautioned the ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to engage in any form of corrupt practices during elections in Imo state.

Collect your PVCs, vote detribalised leader, Anigbogu charges peers

Ugoh spoke in his office around Concord Avenue, Owerri, while interacting with some National Youth Service Corps members on the need to adhere to the rules and guidelines of the 2019 polls.

He said that collecting money from a political party could attract the wrath of the people on that ad-hoc staff. He also warned them to avoid suspicious moves while on duty.

The NEMA boss said that if the ad-hoc staff should carry out their functions as expected, it would help to foster good governance.

According to Ugoh, “the essence of this seminar is to ensure we avoid disaster occurrences that might have impact on the economy, as funds that would have been channeled to development projects would as a result of election violence be channeled to disaster response and rehabilitation.

“NEMA is more interested in the safety of Nigerians during the polls and we are doing this to issue early warning measures in order to avert imminent crises.”

And for that reason, he warned them not to “accept bribe, avoid unnecessary delay while the poll is going on and always create a friendly environment.

“Doing this during the election could trigger violence including result falsification, vote buying, illegal use of ballot boxes and improper communication.”