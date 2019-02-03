NEF, Afanifere, PANDEF, Ohanaeze’s Endorsement: Gang up against Buhari won’t work -Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Presidency last night said that any ethnic and religious gang-up against President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16 elections would not change the President’s victory.

The Presidency noted that there was similar gang-up against the President in the 2015 elections, yet the President won his election, saying that it would be the electorate that will decide.

Reacting to the endorsement of the ethnic nationalities yesterday, the Presidency in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu read, “The Peoples Democratic Party is hiding in the bunker of ethnicity to avoid their inevitable defeat but that won’t change anything.

“The current scenario resembles efforts to stop Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 by the same characters. It is an effort to repeat the old experiment that failed is 2015.

“They failed to stop him from coming to power in 2015 and they will fail yet again on February 16th.

“If all these groups are ganging up against one person, that is President Buhari, it tells you who the formidable candidate in the election is.

“This gang up they forged, one more time will change nothing. It is for the people to decide.”